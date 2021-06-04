RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

