R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Sells $316,390,000.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

