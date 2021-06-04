R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Buys $318,000.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 381,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

