Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,847 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $14.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

