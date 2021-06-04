Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quotient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QTNT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 223.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quotient by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quotient by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

