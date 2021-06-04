Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

