Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up to $26.11

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $27.49. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 525 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.