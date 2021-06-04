Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NX opened at $26.11 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $878.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

