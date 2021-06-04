Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.36.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.64 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.