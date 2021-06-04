Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.