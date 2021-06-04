Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Boosted by Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

CWB opened at C$35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.05. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

