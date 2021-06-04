Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Increased by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of HMST opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $961.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

