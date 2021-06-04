Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

NOA stock opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market cap of C$488.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$17.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.26.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,890. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 over the last three months.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

