Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanger, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanger in a report released on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get Hanger alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hanger by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.