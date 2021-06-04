Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.37.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $191.14 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

