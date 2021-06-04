PVH Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.71. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

