PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $56.31 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

