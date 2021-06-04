Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $228.00. The stock had previously closed at $285.56, but opened at $293.99. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Public Storage shares last traded at $285.42, with a volume of 396 shares traded.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.61. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.