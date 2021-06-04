Public Mint Market Cap Reaches $5.00 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $259,861.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

