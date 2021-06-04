PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 448,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $135.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.