PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 137,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

