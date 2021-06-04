ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.07 Million

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $205.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.77 million. ProPetro reported sales of $106.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $830.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,893. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

