Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Prologis by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

