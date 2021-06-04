Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Reaches $984,547.12

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $984,547.12 and $154,694.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00067079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00296572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00243560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.01100956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.97 or 0.99966769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

