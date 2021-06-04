Progressive Investment Management Corp Invests $267,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after acquiring an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.87. 11,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,346. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.