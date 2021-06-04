Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $7.14 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 390,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $172.87. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

