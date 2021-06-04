PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.90 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 243.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.