Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,027 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Equifax worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $228.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

