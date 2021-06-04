Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 68,267 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of TRIP opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

