Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.68 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $140.12 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.94 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

