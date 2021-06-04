Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 450.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $28,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,270,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

