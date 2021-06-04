Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Foot Locker worth $28,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FL opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

