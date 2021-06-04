Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,322 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

