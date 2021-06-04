Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 112,636 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of UGI worth $29,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

