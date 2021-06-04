Primas Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $6.59 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

