Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

NYSE PDS traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.13. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

