PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of PPD worth $536,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.