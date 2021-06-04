Polkadot Reaches Market Cap of $22.77 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $22.77 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $24.11 or 0.00066373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00293619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00239824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.01111149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.60 or 0.99949052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01058249 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,080,297,788 coins and its circulating supply is 944,773,673 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

