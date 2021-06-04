Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.16. 64,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.95.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

