Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,504 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. 52,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,349. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45.

