Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $528,000 in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,255,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 71,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,385,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 165,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,763. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.