Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

IWM traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $226.87. 1,117,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,098,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

