Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

