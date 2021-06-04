Poehling Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRAK opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

