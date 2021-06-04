PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $370,367.99 and $9,739.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00991681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.97 or 0.09944007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052403 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

