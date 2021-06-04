Pitcairn Co. Purchases 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $309.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

