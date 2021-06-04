Pitcairn Co. Has $445,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

