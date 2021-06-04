Pitcairn Co. Has $385,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 248,316 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,491,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.