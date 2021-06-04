Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

