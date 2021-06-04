Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $117.20 and a one year high of $167.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.